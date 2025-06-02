What's the story

Tesla has no plans to manufacture vehicles in India, according to Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The minister's statement comes amid expectations from some quarters for the electric vehicle (EV) giant to set up production facilities in the country.

Instead, Kumaraswamy said that "Tesla only wants to open showrooms and sell imported cars."

The EV giant likely won't be producing vehicles in the country anytime soon, he added.