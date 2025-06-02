Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive SUV launched in India at ₹45L
What's the story
Toyota has launched the mild-hybrid versions of its popular SUVs, the Fortuner and Legender, in India.
The new models are priced at ₹44.72 lakh and ₹50.09 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
Both the Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive come with a powerful 2.8-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine. It is paired with an advanced 48V mild-hybrid system for improved performance and fuel efficiency.
Technology
Enhanced performance and efficiency
The new hybrid system on the Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive features a belt-integrated starter generator and lithium-ion battery.
Toyota claims this tech offers smoother low-end acceleration, quieter operation, and improved efficiency.
The cars also come with regenerative braking, which not only charges the battery but also improves braking performance.
Eco-friendly
New tech lowers emissions
The latest Smart Idle Start-Stop function on the Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive improves fuel efficiency by switching off the engine when they are stationary. This also helps reduce emissions.
The Multi-Terrain Select system adjusts the throttle response, braking, and traction control to optimize performance across different terrains.
Other safety facilities include Vehicle Stability Control with Brake Assist, Hill Assist Control, ABS and seven airbags for added protection.
Bring home
Bookings and availability
The Legender Neo Drive comes with dual-tone exterior colors, split LED headlamps, and dual-tone leather interior. It also gets a 360-degree-view camera and wireless charging for added convenience.
Bookings for the mild-hybrid models are now open, and deliveries are supposed to take place from the third week of this month.