What's the story

Toyota has launched the mild-hybrid versions of its popular SUVs, the Fortuner and Legender, in India.

The new models are priced at ₹44.72 lakh and ₹50.09 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Both the Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive come with a powerful 2.8-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine. It is paired with an advanced 48V mild-hybrid system for improved performance and fuel efficiency.