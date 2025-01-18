What's the story

MINI has launched the new Cooper S with the John Cooper Works (JCW) pack in India. The car was introduced at Auto Expo 2025 and is priced at ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for this model have already started and deliveries are expected to begin from April.

The JCW variant features a more powerful engine and sportier design elements, inside and out, than the standard Cooper S already available in India.