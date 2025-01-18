MINI Cooper S JCW launched at ₹56L, bookings now open
What's the story
MINI has launched the new Cooper S with the John Cooper Works (JCW) pack in India. The car was introduced at Auto Expo 2025 and is priced at ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bookings for this model have already started and deliveries are expected to begin from April.
The JCW variant features a more powerful engine and sportier design elements, inside and out, than the standard Cooper S already available in India.
Engine
A look at the performance
Under the hood, the new MINI Cooper S JCW comes with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 231hp and 380Nm of peak torque.
This is an increase of 27hp and 80Nm over the standard model.
The engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters, allowing the car to go from 0-100km/h in just 6.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 250km/h.
Design
Unique exterior features
The MINI Cooper S JCW's exterior is highlighted by a blacked-out front grille with the three-color John Cooper Works logo and wider air vents.
It also gets JCW-specific LED DRLs which make it even more distinct from the standard version.
The rear end gets a new spoiler, a black diffuser, and a centrally positioned tailpipe with red accents sprinkled all over for an added touch of sportiness.
Interiors
Inside the cabin of Cooper S JCW
The interior of the MINI Cooper S JCW is dominated by a red and black theme.
It flaunts JCW sports seats upholstered in black synthetic leather with multi-colored knitted fabric and red stitching.
A special JCW sports steering wheel is also included, while the overall cabin layout remains unchanged from the standard version.
The circular floating infotainment screen, a signature element in regular Cooper S models, is also present in this variant.