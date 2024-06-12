Next Article

MINI Cooper 5-door, with more power and space, unveiled

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:31 am Jun 12, 202411:31 am

What's the story The latest variant of the MINI Cooper, a five-door version, has been unveiled. This new model follows the launch of the three-door EV and combustion-powered versions last year. The five-door MINI Cooper has two engine options. The base model, known as the Cooper C, is equipped with a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine that delivers 154hp/170Nm. The more powerful Cooper S features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill that produces 201hp/221Nm.

Upgrades

Performance and design enhancements

The five-door MINI Cooper has a longer wheelbase and body compared to its three-door counterpart. The base model can accelerate from 0-100km/h in eight seconds, while the S variant achieves the same in 6.8 seconds. The new model also offers increased cargo space of 32.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, up from 28.2 cubic feet in the three-door version. The design features smoother fascias and standard LED lights.

Tech specs

Advanced technology and safety features

The five-door MINI Cooper retains the same minimalist interior design as its three-door counterpart, with a circular 9.4-inch center display. It also includes Mini Experience Modes that offer various lighting and display options. The car is equipped with Parking Assistant Plus, which comprises four external cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors, to assist drivers in maneuvering the larger vehicle in tight spaces. The new model is expected to be similar in specifications to its European version.