By Mudit Dube Jun 12, 2024

What's the story Ferrari, the renowned Italian luxury car manufacturer, has officially announced its plans to launch its first-ever battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in late 2025. This marks a significant departure from the brand's traditional focus on high-performance petrol engines. The company has confirmed that the new model will be a "true Ferrari," promising a unique electric driving experience. However, specific details about the car's design and performance are yet to be revealed.

Sound signature

Ferrari promises 'authentic' sound for its electric car

Emanuele Carando, Ferrari's Product Marketing and Marketing Intelligence Director, has hinted at a unique sound signature for the electric Ferrari. He stated that the car will make some noise, both literally and figuratively, and that the sound will be "authentic." This suggests that despite the shift to electric power, Ferrari is committed to preserving the essence of its brand through a distinct sound experience. However, the exact nature of this sound remains a mystery.

Production and sales

Ferrari's electric car production and sales projections

The production of Ferrari's first-ever electric car is set to begin at a new facility in Maranello, Italy. The company has projected that electric vehicles will make up 5% of its total sales in 2026, the first full year of the EV's market presence. Despite this shift toward electric vehicles, Ferrari has assured its fans that the iconic V12 engine will continue to be offered until regulatory restrictions necessitate its discontinuation.

Industry competition

Ferrari's electric vehicle strategy outpaces Lamborghini

Ferrari's foray into electric vehicles positions it ahead of competitors like Lamborghini, which is not expected to launch its electric grand tourer, the Lanzador, until 2028. By the end of the decade, Ferrari anticipates that electric and hybrid models will make up a significant 40% of its annual sales. This transition to electric propulsion is expected to redefine the Ferrari experience while preserving the brand's heritage.