Mansory Venatus Lamborghini Urus unveiled with an in-your-face gold color

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 02, 2023 | 02:18 pm 2 min read

Mansory Venatus Lamborghini Urus features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mansory)

German luxury car modification firm Mansory has revealed the Lamborghini Urus in a unique gold-colored Venatus body. The paint job is similar to the Italian supercar maker's 'Bronzo Zenas' and has an in-your-face appeal with the widebody kit. Based on the Urus S model, the SUV features a retuned 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that now develops 900hp of maximum power.

Why does this story matter?

The Urus has become the best-selling car for Lamborghini in recent years. The SUV surpassed the 20,000-unit production milestone in a record time of just four years, which is a commendable achievement in the world of supercars. Now, to further increase the appeal of the popular super-SUV, luxury car tuning firm Mansory has revealed a unique Venatus widebody kit in an eye-catching gold color.

The SUV has 24-inch forged wheels and a large diffuser

The Mansory Venatus Lamborghini Urus retains the overall silhouette of the standard model and features a unique body kit with redesigned front and rear ends. The SUV flaunts a muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, Y-shaped LED taillamps, and a sloping roofline from the donor car. It gets redesigned bumpers, a triple exhaust design, flared wheel arches, a large diffuser, and 24-inch fully-forged "FD.15" wheels.

It gets white-colored leather upholstery and carbon fiber trims

Inside, the Mansory Venatus Lamborghini Urus gets a luxurious five-seater cabin with unique white-colored leather upholstery and carbon fiber trims on the minimalist dashboard, center console, door panels, and steering wheel. It features racing-type bucket seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a 'Lamborghini Infotainment System III' with two touchscreen panels. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It draws power from a 900hp, 4.0-liter, V8 engine

Powering the Mansory Venatus Lamborghini Urus is the same 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. However, the retuned motor now develops 900hp of maximum power and 1,100Nm of peak torque.

How much does the Mansory Venatus Lamborghini Urus cost?

Mansory is yet to disclose the pricing details of the Venatus Lamborghini Urus. However, we expect the modified super-SUV to demand a premium over the standard model. For reference, the Urus S will set you back by Rs. 4.18 crore (ex-showroom) in India. In our opinion, the Venatus widebody kit and the uprated V8 motor make it perfect for car collectors worldwide.

