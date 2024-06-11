Next Article

Mahindra Thar Armada to feature dual-pane sunroof in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:38 pm Jun 11, 202405:38 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated Mahindra Thar's five-door version, potentially named the Thar Armada, has been spied during testing, revealing a dual-pane sunroof. The SUV is expected to offer more luxury features than its three-door counterpart. The new model is also likely to provide multiple powertrain options and maintain a five-seater layout. The exact launch date for this car is yet to be confirmed.

Specs

Unique sunroof for the SUV

The Thar five-door was initially confirmed to feature a single-pane sunroof, but the latest spy shots suggest a dual-pane option. This indicates the potential for a higher variant than previously seen. The dual-pane sunroof will be a unique facility in the ladder-frame SUV category in India, and among only a few SUVs globally. This addition is expected to further enhance the appeal of the Thar Armada.

Engine details

Thar Armada to offer multiple powertrain options

The Thar Armada is set to offer three powertrain options. These include an entry-level 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 2.2-liter diesel mill, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit. The 2.2-liter diesel and 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motors are expected to come with an all-wheel-drive system, while the base model may only feature a rear-wheel-drive setup. This diverse range of engine choices aims to cater to a wide range of customer preferences.

Information

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Thar Armada in India will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it should cost more than the standard Thar which starts at ₹11.35 lakh (ex-showroom).