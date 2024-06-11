Next Article

The bikes are powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder engine

Honda teases CRF 300L, Rally off-road bikes for India

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:25 pm Jun 11, 202402:25 pm

What's the story Honda is considering introducing its CRF300 Rally and CRF300L models to the Indian market. The Japanese manufacturer recently organized a ride event, where selected riders had the opportunity to test these two bikes. The CRF300 Rally and CRF300L are Honda's 300cc off-road motorbikes, known for their robust build and dirt-riding capabilities. They feature a tall stance, bench seat, upswept exhaust, and high front fender.

Competition

Honda's off-road bikes to compete in 300-400cc segment

The CRF 300 Rally and CRF 300L come with features such as a halogen headlamp and an LCD instrument console. If Honda can price these motorcycles competitively in India, they could pose a significant challenge to existing models in the 300-400cc off-road range. The bikes are powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder engine that delivers 26.9hp of power and 26.6Nm of torque. They also feature a six-speed gearbox and ride on 43mm inverted front forks with a linked rear shock.

Market growth

Growing market for 300cc motorcycles in India

The 300cc motorbike market in India is experiencing significant growth, with several brands including Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, and BMW offering models in this segment. However, the off-road category is currently dominated by the KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and Yezdi Adventure. KTM is also working on an updated architecture for its 390 Adventure, while Kawasaki is testing the Versys X-300. This suggests a potential opportunity for Honda to introduce its CRF range in India.