Ducati Panigale V2 Black debuts in India at ₹21 lakh

By Mudit Dube 02:10 pm Jun 11, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Ducati has expanded its Panigale V2 range in India with the introduction of a new black color variant. Priced at ₹20.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ducati Panigale V2 Black is ₹30,000 more expensive than the existing red model. The new variant is now available for purchase, with deliveries expected to begin soon. The supersport motorcycle retains its distinctive design features, including a twin headlamp setup with eyebrow LED DRLs.

Ducati Panigale V2 Black: A closer look

The Ducati Panigale V2 Black features a glossy black paint finish with red accents on the fairing and fuel tank. The alloy wheels are also black with a red rim stripe for a subtle yet eye-catching look. The motorcycle is powered by a 955cc, liquid-cooled, L-twin engine that delivers 155hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and 104Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox and an aluminium monocoque frame.

Panigale V2 Black: Braking and suspension

The Ducati Panigale V2 Black is equipped with 43mm fully adjustable Showa USD front forks and a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. It features dual 320mm discs with Brembo Monoblock M 4.32 calipers at the front and a single 245mm disc at the rear for braking. The motorcycle also comes with electronic aids such as multiple riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, and engine brake control.