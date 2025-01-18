What's the story

German automaker BMW has launched the fourth-generation X3 SUV in India at the Auto Expo 2025.

The new model starts at ₹75.80 lakh for the 20 xDrive petrol variant, while the top-end 20d xDrive diesel version is priced at ₹77.80 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Bookings for the all-new X3 are now open, with deliveries slated to begin from April.