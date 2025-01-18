2025 BMW X3 SUV debuts in India at ₹76L
What's the story
German automaker BMW has launched the fourth-generation X3 SUV in India at the Auto Expo 2025.
The new model starts at ₹75.80 lakh for the 20 xDrive petrol variant, while the top-end 20d xDrive diesel version is priced at ₹77.80 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).
Bookings for the all-new X3 are now open, with deliveries slated to begin from April.
Engines
What about its performance?
The fourth-generation BMW X3 comes with mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engine choices.
Both the mills are 2.0-liter four-cylinder units, mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels through BMW's xDrive AWD technology.
The X3 20 xDrive petrol version offers 190hp and 310Nm, while the X3 20d xDrive diesel variant offers a slightly higher 197hp and 400Nm.
Design features
Design and dimensions
The new X3 is a tad bigger than its predecessor, measuring 4,755mm in length (34mm longer) and 1,920mm in width (29mm wider).
However, its height has been reduced by 25mm to 1,660mm while the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,865mm.
The SUV boasts of large surfaces with minimal cuts and creases. It also sports a big illuminated 'kidney grille' with diagonal and horizontal slats and new slim headlights.
Interior details
A look at the interiors
The new X3's interior features BMW's curved display, which comprises a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and a 14.9-inch driver display.
The iDrive 9 infotainment software, which debuted on the current X1, also comes with this model.
Other standard features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, parking assist, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with ventilation function, four-zone climate control system as well as reclining rear bench for added comfort during long drives.
Extra amenities
Additional features and safety measures
The X3 also comes with added features like a wireless charging pad, heads-up display, memory function for the driver's seat; a 15-speaker, 765W Harman Kardon audio system; three-zone AC, and rear-window sunblinds.
For safety, it gets ADAS, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors as well as reversing assistant to offer maximum protection to its passengers.