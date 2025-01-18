BMW R 1300GS Adventure, S 1000 RR launched in India
What's the story
BMW Motorrad has launched two new high-capacity motorcycles in the Indian market, the R 1300 GS Adventure and the S 1000 RR.
The former is a top-tier adventure bike from the German manufacturer, while the latter is a liter-class supersport vehicle.
Both the models are now available for purchase across the company's showrooms nationwide.
Bike #1
R 1300 GS Adventure: A closer look at its performance
The R 1300 GS Adventure, which is priced at ₹22.95 lakh (ex-showroom), is distinguished by its unique boxy design.
It is fueled by a 1,300cc, liquid-cooled boxer engine that delivers 145hp of maximum power and 149Nm of peak torque.
The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch for seamless gear changes.
Safety
Advanced suspension and safety features
The R 1300 GS Adventure sports an EVO Telelever with a flex element at the front, and a tweaked EVO Paralever system at the rear.
These improvements should enhance steering precision and ride stability.
The bike also gets a traction control system, cruise control, four riding modes, adaptable ride height for shorter riders, full-LED lighting with Matrix design, and auxiliary lights.
Bike #2
What does BMW S 1000 RR offer?
The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR comes at ₹21.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and boasts of a sharp, aggressive design with a well-integrated fairing-mounted winglet setup.
It draws power from a 999cc, inline-four engine that produces an impressive power of 208hp and torque of 112.5Nm.
The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox for optimal performance on the road.
Tech
Advanced electronic aids for enhanced riding
BMW S 1000 RR comes loaded with a range of electronic riding aids such as a traction control system, cornering ABS, launch control, cruise control, and wheelie control. It also adds more electronic aids like a Pro riding mode and M Quick-Action throttle as standard.