VinFast makes Indian debut with VF 6, VF 7 e-SUVs
What's the story
Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast has announced its entry into the Indian market, with the debut of two locally assembled models: the VF 6 and VF 7.
Their pricing has not been disclosed.
The models are part of VinFast's global portfolio on display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, marking the company's commitment to India.
Car #1
What does VinFast VF 6 offer?
Designed to take on Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti Suzuki eVitara, the VinFast VF 6 is a five-seater SUV. It will come in two trims: Eco and Plus.
The car has a length of 4,238mm, width of 1,820mm, height of 1,594mm, and a wheelbase of 2,730mm.
It sports a slim 'grille,' full-width DRLs, and headlight and fog lamp units positioned close to the bumper.
Specifications
A look at the powertrains
The VF 6 is powered by a 59.6kWh battery pack. In the Eco variant, the battery offers an estimated range of 399km on a single charge, and powers a front axle-mounted electric motor with an output of 178hp/250Nm.
The Plus variant offers a slightly reduced 381km range but comes with a more powerful motor delivering 204hp/310Nm.
Both trims get Level-2 ADAS suite, a large infotainment touchscreen, and OTA update capability.
Car #2
VinFast VF 7: A Hyundai Tucson-sized e-SUV
The VinFast VF 7 is a five-seater electric SUV, similar in size to the Hyundai Tucson.
It also sports a crossover-like silhouette with lighting units at the front and rear creating VinFast's V motifs.
The SUV will be offered in two trims: Eco and Plus. Both versions are powered by a 75.3kWh (net) battery pack but differ in their motor configurations and power outputs.
Technical details
Performance and range
The Eco trim of the VF 7 gets a single front motor generating 204hp/310Nm of torque, while the Plus trim gets a dual-motor setup with a combined 354hp/500Nm output.
VinFast promises a WLTP-certified range of 450km for the Eco variant and a tad less for the Plus at 431km.
Both models come with a Level-2 ADAS suite as standard but differ in wheel dimensions and infotainment screen sizes.
Expansion strategy
VinFast's global presence and future plans
Currently, VinFast operates in 12 nations across three continents. The company hopes to expand its global footprint, especially in India's promising market.
At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, VinFast showcased an extensive range of vehicles including several SUV models and electric two-wheelers.
In 2024, the company started building an EV assembly facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu to localize production.