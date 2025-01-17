What's the story

Hyundai has launched its first mass-market electric vehicle (EV), the CRETA Electric, in India at the ongoing 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

The prices for the much-awaited EV start from ₹17.99 lakh and go up to ₹23.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new CRETA Electric will take on rivals such as Tata Curvv EV and Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.