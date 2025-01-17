Hyundai CRETA EV, with 473km range, launched at ₹18 lakh
What's the story
Hyundai has launched its first mass-market electric vehicle (EV), the CRETA Electric, in India at the ongoing 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.
The prices for the much-awaited EV start from ₹17.99 lakh and go up to ₹23.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
The all-new CRETA Electric will take on rivals such as Tata Curvv EV and Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.
Design details
CRETA Electric: A closer look at the design
The CRETA Electric comes with a new front fascia, an enclosed grille, pixel-like design elements, and active air flaps for cooling. The charging flap is placed on the nose of the vehicle for easy access.
Other exterior changes include new aero-optimized wheel designs and pixel-like elements on the rear bumper.
The interior is mostly similar to its ICE counterpart with minor changes like a new steering design and relocated gear selector.
Tech specs
CRETA Electric: Advanced features and specifications
The CRETA Electric comes with advanced features like dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, driver assistance systems, powered front seats, dual 10.25-inch displays, and a wireless phone charger.
It also gets multiple USB ports, rear AC vents, an air purifier and a premium Bose surround sound system.
EV-specific updates include seat-back tray tables, rear window sunblinds and vehicle-to-load functionality to power small appliances with the car.
Performance
CRETA Electric is offered with 2 powertrain options
The CRETA Electric comes with two powertrain options. The standard variant packs a 42kWh battery with a 133hp electric motor, while the long-range variant employs a bigger 51.4kWh battery and a more powerful 169hp unit.
Hyundai says the long-range CRETA Electric can go from 0-100km/h in just 7.9 seconds.
The standard variant promises an ARAI-certified range of up to 390km on a full charge, while the long-range one can go up to an impressive 473km.
Charging info
CRETA Electric: Charging capabilities and availability
The bigger 51.4kWh battery of the CRETA Electric takes 58 minutes to charge from 10-80% with a DC fast charger, and four hours to fully charge with an 11kW AC home charger.
Hyundai had opened pre-bookings for the CRETA Electric almost two weeks ago for a token amount of ₹25,000.
The EV comes in five variants: Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium and Excellence.