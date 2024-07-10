Hyundai EXTER Knight edition launched at ₹8.4L: Check features
Hyundai has introduced a special Knight Edition of the EXTER SUV to commemorate its first anniversary. The new edition is available at a starting price of ₹8.38 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the SX and SX (O) variants. Since its debut last year, Hyundai has sold over 93,000 units of the EXTER. Hyundai has previously launched a Knight Edition of the VENUE and the CRETA, with the latter being discontinued.
New exterior paint schemes with a Knight emblem
The EXTER Knight Edition offers seven color options, including five monotone and two dual-tone schemes. The exterior changes on the SUV include blacked-out elements such as front and rear skid plates, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, the Hyundai logo, and the EXTER badge, along with a Knight emblem. Red accents have been added to the front and rear bumper, tailgate, and front brake calipers.
EXTER Knight Edition boasts enhanced interior features
The interior of the EXTER Knight Edition features a black finish with red accents and stitching. Additional enhancements include footwell lighting, metal scuff plates, and floor mats with red stitching. The special 'Knight' themed seat upholstery adds to the unique appeal of this edition. Mechanically, the Knight Edition remains unchanged from the standard model, continuing to be powered by a 1.2-liter natually-aspirated petrol engine mated to five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes capable of producing 81hp/113Nm.