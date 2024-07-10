In brief Simplifying... In brief Hyundai has launched the EXTER Knight Edition at ₹8.4L, featuring seven color options and blacked-out exterior elements like skid plates, alloy wheels, and logos.

The interior sports a black finish with red accents, footwell lighting, metal scuff plates, and 'Knight' themed upholstery.

Under the hood, it retains the standard model's 1.2-liter petrol engine with manual and AMT gearboxes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new edition remains unchanged in terms of performance and mechanical aspects

Hyundai EXTER Knight edition launched at ₹8.4L: Check features

By Akash Pandey 04:51 pm Jul 10, 202404:51 pm

What's the story Hyundai has introduced a special Knight Edition of the EXTER SUV to commemorate its first anniversary. The new edition is available at a starting price of ₹8.38 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the SX and SX (O) variants. Since its debut last year, Hyundai has sold over 93,000 units of the EXTER. Hyundai has previously launched a Knight Edition of the VENUE and the CRETA, with the latter being discontinued.

Design details

New exterior paint schemes with a Knight emblem

The EXTER Knight Edition offers seven color options, including five monotone and two dual-tone schemes. The exterior changes on the SUV include blacked-out elements such as front and rear skid plates, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, the Hyundai logo, and the EXTER badge, along with a Knight emblem. Red accents have been added to the front and rear bumper, tailgate, and front brake calipers.

Interior upgrades

EXTER Knight Edition boasts enhanced interior features

The interior of the EXTER Knight Edition features a black finish with red accents and stitching. Additional enhancements include footwell lighting, metal scuff plates, and floor mats with red stitching. The special 'Knight' themed seat upholstery adds to the unique appeal of this edition. Mechanically, the Knight Edition remains unchanged from the standard model, continuing to be powered by a 1.2-liter natually-aspirated petrol engine mated to five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes capable of producing 81hp/113Nm.