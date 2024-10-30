Summarize Simplifying... In short Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil its first electric vehicle, the eVX, on November 4, with production starting in March 2025.

The car, expected to compete with Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta EV, will first launch in India before expanding to select European markets and Japan.

The eVX and its Toyota derivative will share the same battery pack options, though it's unclear if the eVX will also feature an all-wheel-drive system.

It will be produced in India

Maruti Suzuki's first electric car to debut on November 4

What's the story Maruti Suzuki will unveil the production version of its first electric vehicle (EV), the eVX, on November 4 in Milan, Italy. This global debut highlights the importance of eVX as a key product for the brand, with a large chunk of this made-in-India EV destined for Europe and Japan. The vehicle will be produced at the company's facility in Gujarat.

Manufacturing plans

Production and export details

The production of the Maruti Suzuki eVX is scheduled to commence in March 2025. The company has set an ambitious first-year production target of 1.4 lakh units, half of which will be exported. This strategy underscores the global appeal of this new EV model and its potential impact on international markets.

Market launch

Indian debut and pricing announcement

Indian consumers will get their first look at the production-ready Maruti Suzuki eVX at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which is scheduled for January 17-22. Notably, India will be the first market where the EV's price will be revealed. After some delays, the vehicle is now expected to officially launch in March 2025, two months after its Indian debut.

Global expansion

International rollout and competition

After debuting in India, the Maruti Suzuki eVX will be launched in select European markets and Japan. The car will take on Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. Toyota will also manufacture a derivative of the eVX, previewed by the Urban SUV concept, at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant from March next year.

Technical specs

Battery and motor specifications

Both Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota derivative should share the same battery pack choices (48kWh and 60kWh units). However, Maruti has not yet confirmed if the production-ready eVX will feature an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, a feature that Toyota's version is rumored to include.