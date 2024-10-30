Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T, a modern nod to the minimalist 1968-1973 models, comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

The coupe starts at $135,995, with the convertible variant priced at $149,295.

Porsche 911 Carrera T arrives with manual transmission, convertible variant

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:50 am Oct 30, 202411:50 am

What's the story Porsche has unveiled the 2025 edition of its iconic sports car, the 911 Carrera T. The model marks a significant departure from previous versions, as it now only offers a six-speed manual transmission. It also introduces a convertible variant for the first time. The new vehicle is part of Porsche's latest generation lineup known as the 992.2 series.

Design evolution

A nod to the past with modern enhancements

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T is a modern-day take on the iconic 1968-1973 Carrera T models. They were famous for their minimalist design and absence of luxury elements to keep the weight down. The new model follows the same philosophy but with some major changes. Most importantly, Porsche has ditched the PDK dual-clutch automatic from its portfolio, making the six-speed manual gearbox standard on all variants.

Engine specs

Performance of the new Carrera T

The new Porsche 911 Carrera T is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine, the same as the standard Carrera. This beast of an engine produces an impressive 388hp of power and 449Nm of torque. Porsche estimates the coupe will go from 0-97km/h in just 4.3 seconds, while the convertible variant will be a tad slower.

Upgrades

Unique features and enhancements

The six-speed manual transmission of the Carrera T is based on the previous-generation seven-speed gearbox. It comes with a distinctive open-pore walnut knob and an auto rev-match function that can be disabled. To make its standard sport exhaust system sound better, Porsche has stripped some sound-deadening materials from this model. The car also gets bigger front brakes with six-piston calipers, a quicker steering ratio (thanks to standard rear-axle steering), and 20-inch front/21-inch rear wheels with Porsche's PASM sport suspension.

Aesthetics

Distinctive exterior and interior features

Carrera T can be identified by manual shift pattern stickers on rear windows. It also gets Vanadium Gray Metallic paint on mirror covers, wheels, and badges. Inside, another shift pattern logo sits on the passenger side of the dashboard, while an "MT" badge sits on the center console. The car comes standard with black Sport Seats Plus with heated cushions and four-way power adjustments. You can also opt for 18-way adjustable seats made from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP).

Information

Pricing and availability

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T can be ordered in the US. Price for the coupe version starts at $135,995 (around ₹1.14 crore). Meanwhile, the cabriolet begins at $149,295 (roughly ₹1.25 crore).