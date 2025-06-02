Tata Motors, MG, Mercedes-Benz cars to be launched this month
What's the story
June 2025 promises to be an exciting month for car enthusiasts in India with a slew of new launches.
The highlight of the month will be the Tata Harrier.ev, which is set to debut tomorrow.
Mercedes-Benz and JSW MG Motor will also introduce their latest cars here in the coming days.
Let's take a look at these upcoming models and their features.
Car #1
Tata Harrier.ev: Debut on June 3
Tata Motors will launch its most premium electric SUV, the Harrier.ev, on June 3.
The vehicle was first announced at Auto Expo 2025 and later showcased in its production-ready form this March.
The all-electric Harrier closely resembles its ICE sibling in terms of design but comes with distinct EV styling elements.
Cabin
Harrier.ev's interior and safety
The Harrier.ev's cabin retains a familiar layout but is enhanced with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, and JBL audio system.
EV-specific features like summon mode, vehicle-to-load (V2L), and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging are also available.
Safety is ensured with seven airbags, 360-degree cameras, and Level-2 ADAS capabilities.
Car #2
Mercedes-AMG G63 Collector's Edition: Arrives on June 12
On June 12, Mercedes-Benz will launch a special India-themed Collector's Edition of its iconic AMG G63 SUV.
The vehicle is expected to feature an exclusive orange exterior, custom alloy wheels, and bespoke badges.
Inside, we expect exclusive upholstery, distinctive trim materials, and subtle visual tweaks that shall celebrate the Indian market.
Car #3
MG Cyberster: A bold new entry
MG Motor will launch its boldest EV yet, the Cyberster, sometime this month.
The electric roadster was unveiled at the Auto Expo earlier this year. It features a coupe-like stance, dramatic scissor doors, and petal-shaped LED DRLs.
The interior has a triple-screen cockpit with two 7.0-inch displays and a 10.25-inch infotainment unit, plus a fighter jet-inspired dashboard.
Car #4
Mercedes-AMG GT 63: Launch on June 27
Finally, Mercedes-AMG is bringing back the GT badge to India with the all-new AMG GT63 and its more aggressive sibling GT63 Pro. They will be available here on June 27.