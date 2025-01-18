BYD's rival to SKODA Enyaq EV goes official in India
What's the story
BYD has unveiled its latest all-electric coupe-SUV, the Sealion 7, at the Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi.
The company has also started accepting bookings for this new model against a token amount of ₹70,000.
The Sealion 7 is the fourth addition to BYD's Indian portfolio, which currently includes the Seal, Atto 3, and eMax 7 models.
Aesthetics
A look at the design
The Sealion 7 flaunts a unique OceanX design with X motifs similar to the ones on the Seal sedan.
The vehicle is over 4,800mm long with a wheelbase of 2,930mm. It is available in four color choices: Cosmos Black, Atlantis Gray, Aurora White, and Shark Gray.
The interior features a rotating touchscreen of 15.6-inch at the center of the dashboard for various functions.
Amenities
Advanced features and safety measures
The Sealion 7 features a floating instrument cluster, an electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, panoramic glass roof with sunshade, and a 50W wireless phone charger.
It also features a heads-up display, connected car technology, powered tailgate and V2L capability.
For safety, it gets 11 airbags and an ADAS suite.
The vehicle has plenty of storage with a 58-liter frunk and 520 liters boot space expandable to 1,789 liters when rear seats are folded.
Powertrains
Battery and performance
Sealion 7 is powered by an 82.5kWh LFP Blade battery pack and is offered in two variants - Premium and Performance.
The Premium comes with a rear-wheel-drive configuration delivering 313hp/380Nm, while the Performance has an all-wheel-drive configuration with 530hp/690Nm.
BYD claims the electric motor on Sealion 7 is the fastest in mass production, reaching up to 23,000rpm.
The Premium variant can achieve a MIDC-claimed range of up to 567km per charge, while the Performance variant can cover up to 542km.
Booking benefits
BYD's special offers for early bookings
As part of the offer, BYD is providing extra benefits for those who book Sealion 7 before February 17.
Staying true to the '7' theme, the company will contribute the booking amount of ₹70,000 to the car's price.
A seven-year/1.5 lakh km warranty and a complimentary 7kW AC charger with free installation are also part of the offer.
The first 70 units will be delivered from March 7 onward.