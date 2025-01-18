What's the story

BYD has unveiled its latest all-electric coupe-SUV, the Sealion 7, at the Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi.

The company has also started accepting bookings for this new model against a token amount of ₹70,000.

The Sealion 7 is the fourth addition to BYD's Indian portfolio, which currently includes the Seal, Atto 3, and eMax 7 models.