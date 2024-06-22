In brief Simplifying... In brief The Audi Q6 e-tron, an electric SUV with a 100kWh battery pack and 388hp, has been spotted testing in India.

The Indian model differs slightly from the international version, featuring unique alloy wheel designs and a silver finish on the front fog lamps and rear bumper.

Audi Q6 e-tron spotted testing in India: Check features

By Mudit Dube 09:42 am Jun 22, 202409:42 am

What's the story Audi's Q6 e-tron, an electric SUV destined for the Indian market, has been spotted for the first time in the country. The vehicle was seen undergoing testing on the outskirts of Mumbai. Expected to be available in showrooms by late 2024 or early 2025, this model will not face any direct competition in India. It will be positioned below the Q8 e-tron, which is available in India in two models - standard and sportback.

Audi Q6 e-tron: Specifications and design features

The spotted Audi Q6 e-tron in India is a left-hand drive model, mirroring the specifications of its international counterpart. The international version boasts a 100kWh battery pack that powers two electric motors, delivering a combined 388hp. The design features include separated headlights and daytime running lamps, tail lights with an adjustable animated pattern, and Audi's typically understated aesthetic.

Differences in the Indian model of Audi Q6 e-tron

The Indian version of the Audi Q6 e-tron exhibits minor differences from its international counterpart, including variations in alloy wheel designs and a silver finish around the front fog lamps and on the rear bumper. The India-spec model is expected to be powered by an 83kWh battery pack. Despite this difference, it is anticipated to have similar charging capabilities as its international version. The range details are unclear at the moment.

Audi Q6 e-tron's positioning and expected price range

The Audi Q6 e-tron shares its PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform with the Porsche Macan EV. In terms of size and price, it will be positioned between models such as the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1 at one end, and the Audi Q8 e-tron, Mercedes EQE SUV, and BMW iX at the other. The expected price range for this electric SUV in India is ₹70 lakh-80 lakh ex-showroom.