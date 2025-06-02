'Pandemic..far from over': Delhi court seeks report on COVID-19 policy
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has ordered the central government to submit a status report on COVID-19 sample collection, transport, and testing within six weeks.
Passing the order on May 28, Justice Anish Dayal said that the matter assumes urgency, considering there were "wide reports of COVID-19, being active" in the community.
The order was issued after no update was given about a key meeting held on May 30, 2023.
Meeting
Centre decided to form four expert subcommittees
In that meeting, the Centre had decided to form four expert subcommittees to define Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for sample collection and storage of COVID-19 samples.
The members of the committee were from central government hospitals.
"As of this date; it would, therefore, be expected from the respondent to crystallize an urgent set of measures, in order that these SoPs are in place and whatever decision was taken in the meeting, has reached its proper conclusion," the court said.
Follow-up issues
Court expresses concern over lack of follow-up
The Delhi High Court expressed concern over the apparent lack of follow-up on the decisions made in the meeting.
"Even though on first blush, the Contempt Petition may not subsist...the vacuum, if any, of steps taken post the meeting of 30th May 2023, is a serious issue," it said.
The court has directed Central Government Standing Counsel Monika Arora to ensure that concerned officers are informed of the order.
Court directive
Delhi court orders detailed status report on COVID-19
A detailed status report is to be filed within six weeks, with the matter next being heard on July 18, 2025.
As of Monday morning, India had reported 3,961 active COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths.
In Delhi alone, there were 294 active cases.
Health experts are monitoring the Omicron sub-variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, which are believed to be driving this surge.
Kerala is the worst-hit state with over 1,336 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (around 467).