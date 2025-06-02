Sikkim: 3 dead, 6 missing after landslide hits military camp
What's the story
A landslide hit a military camp in Chhaten, Sikkim, on Sunday evening, killing three people and leaving six security personnel missing.
The incident occurred around 7:00pm on Sunday due to heavy rainfall in the region.
Rescue operations are currently underway under difficult weather and terrain conditions to locate the missing personnel, a defense official said on Monday.
Ongoing operations
Rescue efforts underway; 4 injured personnel found
The defense official confirmed that "three bodies have been recovered so far," adding that "four individuals were rescued with minor injuries."
The official said rescue teams are working around the clock under challenging conditions to locate the six missing personnel.
Sikkim has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to multiple landslides and disruptions in several areas.
Twitter Post
Visuals of landslide
Landslide at Chaten, North Sikkim— Trishakticorps_IA (@trishakticorps) June 2, 2025
A massive landslide, triggered by heavy rains struck an Army camp at approx 7 PM on 01 June.
Four personnel with minor injuries have been rescued. Mortal remains of Hav Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur & Porter Abhishek Lakhada… pic.twitter.com/7y6FkHWVDf
Tourist rescue
Evacuation efforts for stranded tourists in Sikkim
The first batch of stranded tourists from Lachung, North Sikkim, has been evacuated safely.
A convoy of 284 tourist vehicles and 16 bikes carrying 1,678 tourists crossed the Theng Check Post en route to Phidang on Sunday.
Mangan District Collector Anant Jain led the evacuation operation with help from local administration, police, Army, BRO, ITBP, Forest Department, among others.