The cancellation of the contract is seen as a tit-for-tat move after India decided to withdraw transshipment facilities for Bangladesh.

This decision was taken after its interim government chief advisor, Muhammad Yunus, made controversial statements during his recent visit to China.

He had called India's northeastern states "landlocked" and claimed Dhaka is the "only guardian" of the ocean in the region.

On May 18, India imposed several restrictions on imports of Bangladeshi goods, including ready-made garments and processed food.