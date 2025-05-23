What's the story

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar, which faced a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday night, had its pilot's request to use Pakistan's airspace turned down, PTI reported.

The flight in question is 6E 2142, which was carrying over 220 passengers, including Trinamool Congress MPs.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).