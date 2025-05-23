Pakistan refused IndiGo pilot's request to use airspace during turbulence
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar, which faced a sudden hailstorm on Wednesday night, had its pilot's request to use Pakistan's airspace turned down, PTI reported.
The flight in question is 6E 2142, which was carrying over 220 passengers, including Trinamool Congress MPs.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Request denial
Pilot's request for airspace deviation rejected
Per PTI sources, as the aircraft was flying over Amritsar, the pilot observed turbulence and sought permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control (ATC) to use Pakistan's airspace temporarily.
However, this request was denied by Lahore ATC.
Consequently, the aircraft continued on its original route, where it encountered severe turbulence.
The IndiGo flight 6E 2142, however, managed to land safely at Srinagar International Airport with no injuries to passengers reported.
Passenger accounts
Passengers recount terrifying experience during turbulence
Among the passengers was a five-member Trinamool Congress delegation, including Derek O'Brien, Nadimul Haque, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur.
Recalling the harrowing experience, Sagarika Ghose, who was also on board, said it was a "near-death experience" with people screaming and praying in panic.
She praised the pilot for safely navigating through the turbulence and noted that upon landing, they discovered damage to the plane's nose.
Airspace
Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers last month
Following tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed at least 26 people, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers last month. India also closed its airspace to Pakistani carriers.
Islamabad would continue to block its airspace to Indian flights for one more month, per media reports.
Under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules, no country can block its airspace to another country for more than a month.