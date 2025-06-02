India, Pakistan generals exchange warnings at Shangri-La Dialogue
What's the story
Top military officials from India and Pakistan reportedly exchanged stern warnings at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
The event was held amid rising tensions between the two countries after last month's brief military confrontation.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza represented their respective nations at the forum.
Anti-terror stance
CDS Chauhan highlights India's 'zero tolerance' for terrorism
During the dialogue, CDS General Chauhan emphasized India's new doctrine of zero tolerance toward terrorism.
He referred to 'Operation Sindoor,' which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after a deadly attack on April 22 that killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
"What India has done...they have drawn a new red line of intolerance against terror. We have been subjected to this proxy war...for almost two decades...we want to put an end to it," he said.
Escalation risk
General Mirza warns of dangerous escalation
On the other hand, General Mirza warned about the dangers of further escalation.
He said that strategic stability has been lowered to dangerous levels and warned that damage could occur before international intervention.
"The strategic stability with the lowering of this threshold to dangerous levels... There could be a possibility that before the international community intervenes... the damage and destruction may have already taken place," he said.
Diplomatic outreach
Diplomatic efforts intensify post-confrontation
In the wake of the recent hostilities, both India and Pakistan have intensified their diplomatic efforts.
India has sent multiple delegations worldwide to garner support for its narrative, with Congress leader Salman Khurshid calling it an unprecedented diplomatic campaign.
"It is an innovation... and we've got enormous support," Khurshid said.
Pakistan is also set to launch a similar outreach from June 2.
Military diversity
Both nations showcase diverse military capabilities
The recent conflict also showcased the diverse military capabilities of both nations, with India using French-made Rafale jets and Pakistan employing Chinese J10-C fighters.
General Chauhan stressed that "India doesn't depend on one nation for its defense needs," while General Mirza highlighted Pakistan's global defense ties by stating his country's equipment includes military assets from the US, Turkiye, Italy, and the UK.