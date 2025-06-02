During the dialogue, CDS General Chauhan emphasized India's new doctrine of zero tolerance toward terrorism.

He referred to 'Operation Sindoor,' which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after a deadly attack on April 22 that killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"What India has done...they have drawn a new red line of intolerance against terror. We have been subjected to this proxy war...for almost two decades...we want to put an end to it," he said.