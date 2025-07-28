TCS layoffs: Stocks are down 2% today

Stocks of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell nearly 2% today after the firm announced plans to lay off around 12,000 employees this fiscal year. The company's stock price dropped by 1.69% to hit ₹3,081.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) , and by 1.7% to ₹3,081.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Layoff details TCS's workforce reduction strategy TCS, India's largest IT services company, plans to cut about 2% or 12,261 employees from its global workforce this fiscal year. The majority of those affected will be from middle and senior management levels. As of June 30, 2025, the company's headcount stood at over six lakh employees after adding around 5,000 in the last quarter.

Company statement Company's response to the layoffs In a statement, TCS said the workforce reduction is part of its strategy to become a "future-ready organization." The company is focusing on technology investments, deployment of AI, market expansion, and workforce realignment. "As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organization whose deployment may not be feasible," it added.