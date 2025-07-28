Citi launches Strata Elite credit card: What are the benefits?

Citigroup has made a comeback in the premium credit card segment with its new offering, the Strata Elite Card. The bank is looking to take on industry leaders like Platinum Card by American Express and JPMorgan Chase 's Sapphire Reserve. The new card comes with an annual fee of roughly ₹51,461, which is lower than both the Platinum Card and Sapphire Reserve. So, should you get it? Let's see.

Card benefits Citi's new card focuses on rewards The Strata Elite Card promises multiple reward points on hotel bookings, car rentals, air travel, as well as dining. It also rewards everyday spending. The cardholders get a $300 (₹26,000) hotel credit and a $200 (₹17,300) "splurge" credit that can be used at brands like Best Buy and Live Nation. The biggest earning potential comes from travel booking through Citi's new travel portal, which gives 12x points on Citi's 'Thank You' rewards program.

Past experience Citi launched the Prestige card in 2013 This isn't Citi's first attempt at the premium credit card market. Back in 2013, it launched the Citi Prestige to take on AmEx's Platinum. The card was popular among travelers but lost its sheen after JPMorgan Chase's Sapphire Reserve was launched in 2016 and AmEx enhanced Platinum perks. Although new sign-ups for Prestige were halted in 2021, existing customers still enjoy its benefits.