'My Oxford Year': What to expect from Sofia Carson's drama

Netflix is all set to release its upcoming romantic drama, My Oxford Year , on August 1, Friday. The film stars Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest in lead roles and explores themes of love, ambition, romance, and self-discovery through the characters Anna and Jamie. It is directed by BAFTA nominee Iain Morris and produced by Temple Hill Entertainment. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Storyline A look at the film's storyline The film follows Anna, played by Carson, an ambitious American student who dreams of studying at Oxford University. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Jamie Davenport (Mylchreest), a charming local poet and her tutor. The film intertwines poetry and literature as Anna navigates through her year-long course at Oxford while dealing with the challenges posed by their budding romance.

Cast details Meet the cast of the film The film features Carson and Mylchreest in lead roles. Dougray Scott and Catherine McCormack play Jamie's parents, while Harry Trevaldwyn portrays Anna's roommate and best friend. Esme Kingdom, Poppy Gilbert, Nikhil Parmar, Romina Cocca, Yadier Fernandez, Nia Anisah, and Hugh Coles are also part of the supporting cast.

Trailer highlights 'Life is...too short not to live it in love': Carson The trailer for My Oxford Year was released on June 30, 2025. It gives a sneak peek into Anna and Jamie's emotional and romantic journey at Oxford University. Speaking to Netflix, Carson earlier said, "Our film, in every frame, reaffirms the belief that life is too short not to live it in love. To not live it in joy."