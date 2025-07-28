'My Oxford Year': What to expect from Sofia Carson's drama
What's the story
Netflix is all set to release its upcoming romantic drama, My Oxford Year, on August 1, Friday. The film stars Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest in lead roles and explores themes of love, ambition, romance, and self-discovery through the characters Anna and Jamie. It is directed by BAFTA nominee Iain Morris and produced by Temple Hill Entertainment. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Storyline
A look at the film's storyline
The film follows Anna, played by Carson, an ambitious American student who dreams of studying at Oxford University. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Jamie Davenport (Mylchreest), a charming local poet and her tutor. The film intertwines poetry and literature as Anna navigates through her year-long course at Oxford while dealing with the challenges posed by their budding romance.
Cast details
Meet the cast of the film
The film features Carson and Mylchreest in lead roles. Dougray Scott and Catherine McCormack play Jamie's parents, while Harry Trevaldwyn portrays Anna's roommate and best friend. Esme Kingdom, Poppy Gilbert, Nikhil Parmar, Romina Cocca, Yadier Fernandez, Nia Anisah, and Hugh Coles are also part of the supporting cast.
Trailer highlights
'Life is...too short not to live it in love': Carson
The trailer for My Oxford Year was released on June 30, 2025. It gives a sneak peek into Anna and Jamie's emotional and romantic journey at Oxford University. Speaking to Netflix, Carson earlier said, "Our film, in every frame, reaffirms the belief that life is too short not to live it in love. To not live it in joy."
Twitter Post
In case you missed it, here's the trailer
One year can change everything. Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest star in My Oxford Year, premiering August 1 🇬🇧— Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2025
An American woman who sets out for Oxford University has her life completely on track until she meets a charming local who profoundly alters both of their lives. pic.twitter.com/jdPXi5AeBn