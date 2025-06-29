Has Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' been pushed to 2026?
What's the story
The release of megastar Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated fantasy drama Vishwambhara has been pushed to summer 2026, reported 123Telugu. The delay is reportedly due to pending VFX work. This means the film will be released after Chiranjeevi's other project with director Anil Ravipudi.
Film details
'Vishwambhara' expected to be a visual extravaganza
Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame, is expected to be a visual extravaganza with heavy VFX and powerful performances. Having been in production for over a year, Vishwambhara has already suffered delays due to VFX issues. A teaser that was released a few months ago was heavily criticized for poor visual effects, after which Chiranjeevi ordered new visuals. The work is now being done by a foreign company.
Release schedule
Know more about the film
The film also stars Trisha, who was recently seen in Kamal Haasan's Thug Life. The cinematography is by Chota K Naidu, and the music is by MM Keeravani. The movie also features Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor in key roles and was launched in October 2023. UV Creations has backed this project.