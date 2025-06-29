Has Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' been pushed to 2026?

Film details

'Vishwambhara' expected to be a visual extravaganza

Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame, is expected to be a visual extravaganza with heavy VFX and powerful performances. Having been in production for over a year, Vishwambhara has already suffered delays due to VFX issues. A teaser that was released a few months ago was heavily criticized for poor visual effects, after which Chiranjeevi ordered new visuals. The work is now being done by a foreign company.