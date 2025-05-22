What's the story

Kayadu Lohar, the female actor who starred in the hit film Dragon, is reportedly being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged involvement in the Tasmac scam case.

According to Mid-Day, the ongoing investigation has revealed connections between Lohar and individuals from a fraudulent company involved in the scam.

She was allegedly paid ₹35 lakh to attend parties hosted by them.