Meet Kayadu Lohar—actor accused of taking ₹35L for parties
What's the story
Kayadu Lohar, the female actor who starred in the hit film Dragon, is reportedly being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged involvement in the Tasmac scam case.
According to Mid-Day, the ongoing investigation has revealed connections between Lohar and individuals from a fraudulent company involved in the scam.
She was allegedly paid ₹35 lakh to attend parties hosted by them.
Investigation details
Lohar's name surfaced during ED raids
Lohar's name came to light during one of the thorough raids conducted by the ED.
However, there has been no official statement or clarification from the actor's team regarding these allegations.
The news of her alleged involvement in this scam has spread rapidly, leaving her fans and members of the film fraternity shocked.
Let's get to know more about her as the case continues to draw public attention.
Career progression
From Assam to big screens
Lohar is a 25-year-old female actor and model from Tezpur, Assam.
She began her journey in entertainment after winning the Times of India's Everyuth Fresh Face Season 12. Before her film career, she was active in beauty pageants.
A commerce graduate, Lohar made her acting debut with the Kannada film Mugilpete in 2021.
Since then, she has worked across languages including Malayalam, Telugu, and Marathi, steadily building her presence in Indian cinema.
Recognition
Lohar's breakthrough came with the hit film 'Dragon'
After her debut, Lohar went on to feature in films like Pathonpatham Noottandu (Malayalam), Alluri (Telugu), and I Prem U (Marathi).
She made her Tamil cinema debut with the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon and has since appeared in other regional language films.
Lohar has since signed up for Silambarasan TR's upcoming project STR49, directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan. The shooting of the movie has already started.
Despite the investigation, her professional commitments are only on the rise.