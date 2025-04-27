What's the story

Chiranjeevi's Telugu fantasy classic, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which was released on May 9, 1990, will be returning to theaters on the same date this year.

Its makers announced its re-release with the message, "From the era of classics... to the hearts of a new generation. #JagadekaVeeruduAthilokaSundari re-releasing on May 9 in 2D & 3D."

In case you cannot catch it in theaters, watch it on SunNXT.