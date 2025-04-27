OTT: Where to watch Chiranjeevi-Sridevi's 'Jagadeka...' ahead of re-release
What's the story
Chiranjeevi's Telugu fantasy classic, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which was released on May 9, 1990, will be returning to theaters on the same date this year.
Its makers announced its re-release with the message, "From the era of classics... to the hearts of a new generation. #JagadekaVeeruduAthilokaSundari re-releasing on May 9 in 2D & 3D."
In case you cannot catch it in theaters, watch it on SunNXT.
Film synopsis
'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari' plot details
Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari narrates the tale of Raju, a young man who takes care of orphans and goes to the Himalayas to get powerful herbs for a child's survival.
Meanwhile, Indraja, daughter of the Hindu god Indra, accidentally drops her ring, which acts as a passport to heaven. Raju finds this ring, and Indraja follows him.
As she attempts to get it back, she makes bonds with Raju and the kids.
Behind the scenes
The stellar cast and crew of the film
Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari stars Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in lead roles.
The movie also starred Amrish Puri, Kannada Prabhakar, Allu Ramalingaiah, Rami Reddy, etc.
The film was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, while the screenplay was penned by Jandhyala based on a story by Yandamoori Veerendranath.
The classic movie won five Nandi Awards.