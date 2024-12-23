Summarize Simplifying... In short A former constable in Madhya Pradesh, India, is under investigation for money laundering, with assets worth ₹7.98 crore discovered at his residence and office.

The action comes after Lokayukta's SPE filed an FIR

ED registers money laundering case against ex-constable in MP

By Snehil Singh 11:34 am Dec 23, 202411:34 am

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case under the Prevention of MoneyLaundering Act (PMLA) against former Madhya Pradesh State Road Transportation Department constable Saurabh Sharma and his aide Chetan Singh Gaur. The action comes after the Bhopal unit of Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) filed an FIR, revealing crores worth of assets at their homes. The Lokayukta had conducted searches on December 19 and 20, revealing huge assets suspected to be disproportionate to Sharma's income.

Asset details

Disproportionate assets found in ex-constable's residence

An official release confirmed Sharma purchased property beyond his means. At Sharma's residence, authorities discovered vehicles, household goods, jewelry, and cash worth around ₹3.86 crore. Assets at the office he shared with Gaur included silver and cash worth around ₹4.12 crore. The total assets discovered were worth around ₹7.98 crore.

Seizure report

Income Tax Department seizes gold, cash linked to Gaur

In a separate operation, the Income Tax Department seized around 54kg of gold biscuits and nearly ₹10 crore in cash from an abandoned vehicle connected to Gaur. The Lokayukta is yet to decide if it will include the seized items in its investigation. Officials will look at documents recovered during searches for further action. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has initiated a parallel probe into the gold biscuits, suspecting they might have been imported illegally.

Investment links

Sharma's property investments under scrutiny

Sharma had taken voluntary retirement a year ago after serving 12 years in the transport department and has since been active in real estate. He started investing in property while still in service and now lives in Dubai with his family. Authorities hope to detain him once he returns to India. The Lokayukta probe also exposed Sharma's property holdings in several districts, including Bhopal. Officers traced links to investments in a hotel and a school caught in land controversy.