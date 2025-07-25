How 'The Sandman' S2 is different from comics
What's the story
Netflix's The Sandman Season 2 is now streaming. While the show is a bold adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comics, it does take some creative liberties. The first season covered the first two volumes of the comics, Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll's House, along with a bit from Dream Country (Volume 3). Now, let's delve into some major differences between the second season and its comic book counterpart.
Plot emphasis
Dream's regret over Nada more pronounced in the show
In the show, Dream's (Tom Sturridge) regret over sending Nada (Umulisa Gahiga) to Hell is emphasized more than in the comics. This change adds depth to Dream's character and makes his moral dilemmas more pronounced. In Brief Lives, he mourns Nada's loss; whereas in the comics, he broods over Thessaly who is completely absent from the show.
Character exclusions
Bast v/s Taramis
In the comics, Bast plays a significant role in Dream's banquet for visiting mythological figures, per What's On Netflix. However, this character is missing from the series. Instead, we see Taramis (Phoebe Nicholls), The Dreaming's head chef, who has a minor role in the comics. This change may have been made to streamline the narrative and focus on more central characters.
Character replacement
Wanda replaces Ruby as protagonist in 'A Game of You'
Wanda (Indya Moore) is a major character in A Game of You. However, since that arc was dropped, the show has replaced Ruby DeLongue with Wanda, now a chauffeur who drives Dream and Delirium around. The writers have brilliantly adapted the character into this new role while keeping the essence of comic book Wanda intact.
Character development
Hob's sporadic appearances v/s his more consistent presence in S2
In the comics, Hob Gadling (Ferdinand Kingsley) appears sporadically. Though the show couldn't cover all his adventures (like Hob's Leviathan), it still has him appear occasionally. He's present at Dream's funeral and makes several appearances throughout the season. This expansion of his character adds more depth to his relationship with Dream and makes their interactions more meaningful.
Unused footage
Delight was supposed to explain her transformation into Delirium
One major change that was filmed but ultimately cut from the show would have revealed a huge mystery in the comics: Delight's transformation into Delirium. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Barry Sloane (Destruction) shared that he filmed a scene where Delight explains her change and fear to Destruction atop a volcano. "He explains why change is important and inevitable and it's actually a good thing... And he's saying this as a village is killed by a volcano."