Millie Bobby Brown to lead Netflix's 'Just Picture It'

Millie Bobby Brown , best known for her role in Stranger Things , will star opposite Gabriel LaBelle in a new romantic comedy titled Just Picture It. The film, directed by Lee Toland Krieger and written by Jesse Lasky, will be released on Netflix . The story revolves around two college students whose phones start displaying images from their future lives together as a married couple with children.

Production details Brown to produce the film Brown will also be producing Just Picture It through her production company, PCMA Productions, along with Robert Brown. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are the producers. The film continues Brown's successful association with the streamer after Stranger Things, Enola Holmes franchise, Damsel, and The Electric State.

Executive producers More about the executive producers The film's executive producers include Alyssa Altman (R/K Films), Jake Bongiovi, Isobel Roberts (PCMA), and David Kern. This project is a feature film debut for Lasky, who has previously worked on popular TV shows like Revenge and Code Black. More details about the film are awaited.