Millie Bobby Brown to lead Netflix's 'Just Picture It'
Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in Stranger Things, will star opposite Gabriel LaBelle in a new romantic comedy titled Just Picture It. The film, directed by Lee Toland Krieger and written by Jesse Lasky, will be released on Netflix. The story revolves around two college students whose phones start displaying images from their future lives together as a married couple with children.
Brown will also be producing Just Picture It through her production company, PCMA Productions, along with Robert Brown. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are the producers. The film continues Brown's successful association with the streamer after Stranger Things, Enola Holmes franchise, Damsel, and The Electric State.
The film's executive producers include Alyssa Altman (R/K Films), Jake Bongiovi, Isobel Roberts (PCMA), and David Kern. This project is a feature film debut for Lasky, who has previously worked on popular TV shows like Revenge and Code Black. More details about the film are awaited.
Meanwhile, Brown's popular series Stranger Things recently dropped a teaser for its final season. The upcoming season will be released in three parts over holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year's Eve. Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment.