Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' eyes second life on Netflix

OTT deal

'Thug Life': Controversy over shortened theatrical window

The makers' initial deal with Netflix was for an eight-week window, but this was renegotiated due to the movie's box office failure. The Thug Life team is reportedly receiving a significantly reduced amount from Netflix, dropping from ₹130cr to ₹110cr. Additionally, they have been fined ₹25L by the National Multiplex Association for not adhering to their original plan. Read our review of the movie here.