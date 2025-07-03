Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' eyes second life on Netflix
What's the story
After three decades, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunited for the much-hyped Thug Life. Despite the anticipation, the film received mostly negative reviews and struggled at the box office. Now, it is hoping to find a second life on OTT. The movie is now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film was released theatrically on June 5.
OTT deal
'Thug Life': Controversy over shortened theatrical window
The makers' initial deal with Netflix was for an eight-week window, but this was renegotiated due to the movie's box office failure. The Thug Life team is reportedly receiving a significantly reduced amount from Netflix, dropping from ₹130cr to ₹110cr. Additionally, they have been fined ₹25L by the National Multiplex Association for not adhering to their original plan. Read our review of the movie here.
Film details
'Thug Life' cast, crew, and music
Thug Life also stars Abhirami, Joju George, Trisha, Ali Fazal, and Ashok Selvan. The film is a joint production of Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The music for the movie was composed by the legendary AR Rahman. Ratnam and Haasan previously collaborated on Nayakan in 1987.