What's the story

The recently released lyrical video of Sugar Baby, a song from the much-anticipated film Thug Life, has stirred up a storm on social media.

The video features actor Trisha Krishnan in a white saree, performing with background dancers and sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan.

However, it is the apparent relationship between Krishnan and Haasan, given their 30-year age difference, that has become a topic of heated discussion among netizens.