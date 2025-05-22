'Sugar Baby': Trisha-Kamal Haasan's song sparks debate over age gap
What's the story
The recently released lyrical video of Sugar Baby, a song from the much-anticipated film Thug Life, has stirred up a storm on social media.
The video features actor Trisha Krishnan in a white saree, performing with background dancers and sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan.
However, it is the apparent relationship between Krishnan and Haasan, given their 30-year age difference, that has become a topic of heated discussion among netizens.
Song details
'Sugar Baby': A song that defies age norms
Sugar Baby, which is composed by AR Rahman and has lyrics by Siva Ananth, features a rap by Shuba and vocals by Alexandra Joy, Shuba, and Sarath Santhosh.
The song, which is set against a wedding backdrop, has Krishnan showing some bold dance moves and an English rap that has caught the fancy of viewers.
Despite the controversy of her pairing with Haasan, fans have lauded Krishnan's performance in the song.
Actor's response
Krishnan addressed the criticism over her pairing with Haasan
According to media reports, Krishnan said she was ready for the backlash but felt that her on-screen pairing with Haasan would be magical.
"I think that's something I knew when they announced the film, and I had not even signed it. So that was when I knew, wow, this is magic. And I was not even part of the film then," she said.
Film details
'Thug Life': A film marking Haasan-Ratnam reunion
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after 37 years.
The film's plot revolves around Rangaraaya Sakthivel and his brother Manickam, who rescue a young boy during a police shootout and adopt him.
Years later, Sakthivel becomes the target of an attempted assassination and begins to suspect his adopted son Amaran's involvement in the betrayal.
The film also stars Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, and Joju George.