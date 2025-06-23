Is 'Rakt Bramhand' on hold? Ali Fazal clarifies show's status
What's the story
The highly anticipated Netflix series Rakt Bramhand, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, has been facing production delays for some time now. The show stars Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Fazal revealed that he hasn't shot for the royal fantasy drama in "a couple of months" and is unsure about its future. The series is created by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK).
Uncertainty
'I wish I knew...': Fazal on the show's production delays
Fazal told the portal, "I honestly don't know what is happening on that one. I wish I knew." He added, "I know the show was on hold. Adi [Aditya] and I were doing it together. We met now again during Metro... In Dino's promotions." "It has been a couple of months since I last shot for it. Then I had to cut my hair because I had to shoot for something else."
Show details
Meanwhile, Fazal is busy with other projects
Rakt Bramhand, which began production in August 2024, is one of the streaming giant's most ambitious Indian originals. The show revolves around warring kingdoms and will focus on power games and political scheming. However, the current status of its production remains unclear, with no official update from the makers yet. Meanwhile, Fazal is busy shooting for his next series Ranga Billa opposite Sonali Bendre.