Is 'Rakt Bramhand' on hold? Ali Fazal clarifies show's status

Uncertainty

'I wish I knew...': Fazal on the show's production delays

Fazal told the portal, "I honestly don't know what is happening on that one. I wish I knew." He added, "I know the show was on hold. Adi [Aditya] and I were doing it together. We met now again during Metro... In Dino's promotions." "It has been a couple of months since I last shot for it. Then I had to cut my hair because I had to shoot for something else."