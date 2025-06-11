What's the story

David Harbour, who has been a part of Netflix's Stranger Things for nearly a decade, recently spoke about his relief at the show's impending conclusion.

The Duffer Brothers-created series will wrap up with its fifth season. In a conversation with Scarlett Johansson for Interview Magazine, Harbour admitted to feeling a sense of relief after completing the show.

"When I started, I loved it so much," he said, but after a few seasons, Harbour wanted to explore new roles.