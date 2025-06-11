Why is David Harbour happy 'Stranger Things' is ending?
What's the story
David Harbour, who has been a part of Netflix's Stranger Things for nearly a decade, recently spoke about his relief at the show's impending conclusion.
The Duffer Brothers-created series will wrap up with its fifth season. In a conversation with Scarlett Johansson for Interview Magazine, Harbour admitted to feeling a sense of relief after completing the show.
"When I started, I loved it so much," he said, but after a few seasons, Harbour wanted to explore new roles.
Career progression
Harbour's desire to take risks and explore new avenues
Harbour expressed a desire to explore new avenues in his career.
He said about the Netflix show, "You get to a certain point where you're like, 'How much more story is there?' You're having to play a lot of the same beat."
"And there's a feeling where you're like, 'I want to take a risk. I want to do something that people haven't seen me do before.' So yeah, after 10 years it's like okay."
Show evolution
Harbour's thoughts on the show
Harbour was initially excited about Stranger Things, despite warnings from friends who had worked on long-running TV shows.
He said, "Buddies of mine who'd done TV shows for many years said, 'By season three or four you'll be running.' And I was like, 'Never! I love all these guys so much.'"
However, he soon started to wonder how much longer the show could continue.
Role impact
Johansson agrees, saying being committed to 1 character limits flexibility
Johansson, who was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, agreed with Harbour's sentiments.
She said that being committed to one character limits your flexibility as "your identity is wrapped up in this job for a long time."
Harbour echoed this, saying, "It's the same thing with this show. There'd be certain seasons where you feel like 'I'm going to go in this different direction.'"
Role dedication
Harbour is still devoted to his role in 'Stranger Things'
Despite his desire for change, Harbour remained committed to his role in Stranger Things.
He said, "But as you say, a piece of your psyche is occupied with this group of people and this storyline."
"I don't paint my nails but I get that idea of 'I can't get a haircut' or 'I can't shave this freaking mustache.'"
The final season of Stranger Things (Volume 1) will premiere on November 26.