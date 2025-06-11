What's the story

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about the challenges of dating someone outside the entertainment industry.

In a candid conversation with David Harbour for Interview magazine, she shared how being in a relationship with a non-industry person can lead to unexpected complications.

"I've had serious relationships with people who were not in the industry, and I found one of the challenges was that the person had no idea of what I needed to do my job," she said.