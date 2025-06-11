'Easy to create jealousy': Scarlett Johansson on dating outside Hollywood
What's the story
Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about the challenges of dating someone outside the entertainment industry.
In a candid conversation with David Harbour for Interview magazine, she shared how being in a relationship with a non-industry person can lead to unexpected complications.
"I've had serious relationships with people who were not in the industry, and I found one of the challenges was that the person had no idea of what I needed to do my job," she said.
Job demands
Johansson says actors are 'free-spirited' by nature
Johansson emphasized that while every job has challenges, acting comes with distinct pressures.
"I also think it's easy to create a lot of jealousy when a person is not involved in the industry, because actors by nature are very free-spirited and they create very intimate relationships with people at work."
"They can be loyal to a partner and also very engaged in all these other kinds of relationships, and I think it can be a blurry line for some people."
Career update
Johansson has been married twice
Johansson shares her son, Cosmo, 3, with her current husband Colin Jost and daughter Rose, 10, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.
She has previously been married to art dealer Dauriac from 2014-2017 and actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2011.
Recently, she attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with Jost for her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great.
On the acting front, she will next be seen in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme (June 20) and Jurassic World Rebirth on July 4.