What's the story

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro took a fiery dig at American President Donald Trump during the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old actor, accepting his lifetime achievement award, urged everyone to protest against Trump's proposed film tariff.

Accepting the award from his long-time collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio, De Niro said, "Trump has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities, and education. And now he has announced the 100% tariff on films produced outside the US."