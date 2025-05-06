'We'll do everything we can': US House Speaker backs India
What's the story
United States House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed strong support for India in its fight against terrorism.
Addressing a Congressional briefing, he reiterated India's importance as a partner to the US.
His remarks come in the wake of a recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people and injured many.
The Trump administration has also voiced support for India after the attack.
Trade relations
Johnson underscores importance of US-India trade negotiations
"Look, we have great sympathy for what's happening over there and we want to stand with our allies. I think India is a very important partner...in so many ways," he answered when asked about the situation between India and Pakistan.
"No one asked me about tariffs, I'm glad. Yes, but a critically important relationship for us and such a large population in such an important country. And India has to stand against terrorism there as well," he added.
Terrorism
Trump administration's commitment to combating terrorism
Johnson added, "We'll do everything we can in the US to support those efforts."
He also said that the Trump administration clearly understands the importance of that relationship and the threat of terrorism.
"And so I think if that threat is increased, I think you'll see the administration, my belief is that they will focus more energy and resources and time to help assist with that. That's certainly our hope," he said.
US support
US Secretary of State and President express solidarity with India
Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reiterated America's commitment to working with India against terrorism.
He expressed sorrow over the lives lost in the Pahalgam attack and urged India to work with Pakistan to bring peace in South Asia.
President Donald Trump also condemned the terror attack, offering full support to India to bring those responsible for this "heinous attack" to justice.
UNSC
Closed-door UNSC meeting
As tensions continue to escalate, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a closed-door meeting at the request of Pakistan.
The Council posed challenging questions and rejected Pakistan's claim that the Pahalgam attack was a "false flag" operation.
It also inquired whether Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was involved in the attack.
Some members particularly mentioned targeting tourists based on their religion, while many others voiced concerns that Pakistan's missile testing and nuclear rhetoric were escalating factors.