What's the story

Netflix has released the trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, which will premiere on July 25.

The sequel sees Adam Sandler reprise his role as former hockey player-turned-golfer Happy Gilmore.

Other returning cast members include Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin.

New additions to the cast are Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, Scott Mescudi, and Jacob Friedman.