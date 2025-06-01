'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer: Adam Sandler returns to fan-favorite character
What's the story
Netflix has released the trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, which will premiere on July 25.
The sequel sees Adam Sandler reprise his role as former hockey player-turned-golfer Happy Gilmore.
Other returning cast members include Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin.
New additions to the cast are Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, Scott Mescudi, and Jacob Friedman.
Twitter Post
Watch the 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer
Summer just got happy-er. Adam Sandler stars in Happy Gilmore 2 arriving July 25. #TUDUMpic.twitter.com/yfB2kulovK— Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025
Sequel insights
'Happy Gilmore 2' plot and production details revealed
The sequel, set nearly three decades after the original 1996 sports-comedy classic, will continue to follow Happy's journey.
The film is directed by Kyle Newacheck and co-written by Tim Herlihy and Sandler.
It is produced by Happy Madison, Sandler's production company named after his previous films Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison.
Actor's anticipation
McDonald expressed excitement about 'Happy Gilmore 2'
McDonald, who reprises his role as Happy's on-and-off-field frenemy, Shooter McGavin, expressed his excitement about the sequel.
While attending the premiere of Fountain of Youth in May, he told PEOPLE in New York City, "I've been an ambassador for this movie for so long, 29 years later."
However, he couldn't reveal any plot details due to an NDA.
"This is kind of a big deal," he explained.
Film's essence
'Happy Gilmore 2' explores themes of family and love
McDonald shared that Happy Gilmore 2 is "about family and friends and love and basically a lot of heart, which I love about Adam Sandler's movies."
He praised Sandler for his kindness and recent work.
The film will explore Happy's struggles to reclaim his golf skills to support his daughter's ballet dreams, promising a mix of humor and heart.