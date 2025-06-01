What's the story

Gen V, the spin-off series of The Boys, has dropped a new teaser trailer for Season 2. It is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 17.

The first three episodes will be released together, followed by weekly episodes leading up to the finale on Wednesday, October 22.

The announcement was made during a panel at CCXP Mexico with cast members and stars of the show, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, and Derek Luh in attendance.