Watch: 'Gen V' S02 trailer promises chaos, mayhem, and mysteries
What's the story
Gen V, the spin-off series of The Boys, has dropped a new teaser trailer for Season 2. It is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 17.
The first three episodes will be released together, followed by weekly episodes leading up to the finale on Wednesday, October 22.
The announcement was made during a panel at CCXP Mexico with cast members and stars of the show, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, and Derek Luh in attendance.
Twitter Post
'Gen V' Season 2 trailer
New year, new U. Gen V Season 2 is in session September 17. pic.twitter.com/gbe3QJeCRa— GEN V (@genv) June 1, 2025
Plot details
'Gen V' S02: A glimpse into the storyline
The second season of Gen V will see America grappling with Homelander's rule while Godolkin University welcomes a new Dean, Cipher.
The official synopsis reads, "Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss."
"But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus."
Production team
Meet the cast and crew of 'Gen V' S02
Season 2 will see the return of Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, Broadway as Emma Meyer, Luh and Thor as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, and Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity.
Hamish Linklater has been added to the cast for this season.
The showrunner and executive producer is Michele Fazekas while Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg are among the executive producers.