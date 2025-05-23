What's the story

The much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, helmed by Antoine Fuqua, is likely to be delayed.

During Lionsgate's Q4 2025 earnings call, the company's CEO, Jon Feltheimer, announced the film is expected to be shifted out of the current fiscal year.

The biopic, which stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in his acting debut, will likely not hit theaters before April 1, 2026.