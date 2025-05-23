Michael Jackson biopic won't release this year
What's the story
The much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, helmed by Antoine Fuqua, is likely to be delayed.
During Lionsgate's Q4 2025 earnings call, the company's CEO, Jon Feltheimer, announced the film is expected to be shifted out of the current fiscal year.
The biopic, which stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in his acting debut, will likely not hit theaters before April 1, 2026.
Release strategy
'Michael' biopic's release strategy to be announced soon
Feltheimer was excited about the "3 1/2 hours of amazing footage" from producer Graham King and director Fuqua.
He also confirmed that a definitive release strategy and timing for the biopic will be announced in the coming weeks.
"I would note that it is likely we will move Michael out of the fiscal year which will impact fiscal '26 financial results but will bolster an already strong fiscal '27 slate."
Production update
The film's production and cast details revealed
The biopic's production, which reportedly has a budget of $155 million, was completed in May 2024. However, John Logan's script is being revised ahead of reshoots.
The film stars Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Joe and Katherine Jackson. Other notable cast members include Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson.
CinemaCon absence
No footage shown from 'Michael' at this year's CinemaCon
Despite being a big part of Lionsgate's CinemaCon presentation last year, no footage from the Michael biopic was shown during this year's event. This absence only added to the uncertainty surrounding the film's release.
The decision to split the biopic into two parts and delay its release from the initially announced date of October 3, 2025, has only fueled speculation among fans.