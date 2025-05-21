What's the story

The much-anticipated Tamil film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, is all set to hit theaters on June 5.

The gangster-thriller reunites the actor with the veteran filmmaker since their iconic collaboration back in 1987 for Nayakan.

At a recent Mumbai press conference, Haasan revealed that there will be an eight-week gap between the film's theatrical release and OTT premiere on Netflix.