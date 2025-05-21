'Thug Life' to hit OTT 8 weeks after theatrical release
What's the story
The much-anticipated Tamil film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, is all set to hit theaters on June 5.
The gangster-thriller reunites the actor with the veteran filmmaker since their iconic collaboration back in 1987 for Nayakan.
At a recent Mumbai press conference, Haasan revealed that there will be an eight-week gap between the film's theatrical release and OTT premiere on Netflix.
Release strategy
Need for buffer period between OTT and theatrical release
Notably, Haasan stressed the significance of the gap. He emphasized the need for a buffer period before theatrical releases' premiere on OTT platforms.
"It is not even an experiment. It is a pragmatic thing to do, and I am glad the OTT partners...agreed," he said.
"It was not a negotiation but a plan, which may be followed by others. It will make the industry healthy, and we are glad to be the first ones there," he added.
Film details
Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' brings ensemble cast together
Thug Life is a gangster action drama with music by AR Rahman.
The film has a star-studded ensemble, featuring Silambarasan, Abhirami, Nasser, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vaiyapuri, Joju George, Chinni Jayanth, Vadivukkarasi, and Tanikella Bharni, among many others.
Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, the Haasan starrer is much anticipated by the audience.