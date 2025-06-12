Saif Ali Khan becomes the face of Ajmal Perfumes
What's the story
Ajmal Perfumes, a renowned fragrance house boasting a collection of over 300 scents, has announced Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador.
The brand, which is known for blending traditional perfumery with modern innovation and has earned the title of "King of Oud."
It aims to enhance its global presence through this association.
Brand alignment
'Blend of old-world charm...': Ajmal Perfumes CEO on Khan
Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Perfumes, believed that Khan's "lineage, refined persona, and blend of old-world charm and contemporary appeal" represent the brand's values.
He added that the collaboration will emphasize the brand's mission to merge heritage with modern elegance and promote Indian perfumery globally.
Campaign details
Ajmal to launch behind-the-scenes video in its stores
As part of the partnership, Khan will be featured in a comprehensive campaign spanning digital platforms, print media, retail displays, and out-of-home (OOH) advertising.
To celebrate the start of this collaboration, a special behind-the-scenes video featuring Khan will be released at the Ajmal store.
Khan also shared his excitement about the new association, in a media statement, saying, "I am delighted to be associated with Ajmal Perfumes, a brand I have long admired and personally used."
Career update
The actor was recently seen in 'Jewel Thief'
Khan believes that Ajmal perfumes become "a signature without trying too hard."
On the acting front, Khan was last seen in the Netflix heist drama Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. The film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta.
He is reportedly gearing up for a return to his popular Race franchise with a fourth installment, though details about this project remain under wraps.