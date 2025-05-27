Kamal Hassan reveals real reason behind 'Thug Life' trailer delay
What's the story
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan recently revealed that the release of the trailer for his upcoming film Thug Life was delayed due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.
Speaking to PTI, he said they were waiting for a "signal from the government and the Army."
"We didn't release Thug Life (trailer) till we received a signal from the government and the Army," he said.
Statement
Haasan emphasized the importance of timing in art
Haasan further stressed that they didn't want to celebrate while Indian soldiers were sacrificing their lives. "In a critical moment like that, we postponed even our celebrations. Art can come later," he said.
The trailer for Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and featuring Haasan alongside Silambarasan (STR) and Trisha Krishnan, was eventually released on May 17.
Twitter Post
A glimpse into Hassan's interview
VIDEO | In an exclusive interview with PTI CEO & Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) said that while he would want to go to Kashmir to make films, he will wait it out in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.
"In a critical moment like that,… pic.twitter.com/9f6EzqXSqN
— Press Trust of India(@PTI_News) May 26, 2025
Trailer highlights
'Thug Life' trailer received a positive response
The Thug Life trailer has created a lot of excitement, featuring high-octane action scenes and dramatic visuals in varied settings such as deserts and icy terrains. AR Rahman's captivating background score adds to the trailer's intensity.
The film is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2025, across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages in formats like IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, ICE MX4D ScreenX EPIQ, among others.
Haasan was recently seen in films such as Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD.