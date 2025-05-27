'Ghosting' is common in Bollywood, reveals 'Gullak' actor Jameel Khan
Actor Jameel Khan, known for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur and Gullak, recently opened up about the declining opportunities in the entertainment industry.
He revealed that not only has the number of new offers reduced significantly, but also the frequency of work queries has dropped.
"Let alone new offers, even the two to three work queries we used to receive weekly have reduced," he told Hindustan Times.
Industry concerns
'All of it boils down to money'
Khan also highlighted the impact of this decline on other departments, including casting and technical roles.
"People from various departments, be it casting or technicians, are currently short of work," he explained.
He attributed this situation to financial constraints, saying, "All of it boils down to money."
The actor expressed his concern over the trend of "ghosting" in Bollywood where makers disappear after initial discussions without any communication.
Personal anecdotes
Khan's personal experiences with 'ghosting'
Khan shared, "Just a few days back, I was in talks for a film, agreed to things as per my capacity as an actor, and then the maker just vanished."
He found out later that the film was being shot with another actor.
He recounted a colleague's expirience. "The poor guy was in the final round of his presentation, and then there was just no response." Later on he found out the filmmakers went with someone else for lesser amount.
Future prospects
Khan's upcoming projects and gratitude
Despite the current situation, Khan is grateful for his ongoing projects. Last year, he wrapped up shooting for his thriller series Mandala Murders and is now looking forward to Gullak Season 5 starting later this year.
"It's certainly a situation to sit up and take notice of, as there are many who have been looking for work for months now," he admitted.
"Thank God that I have things to look up to; otherwise, I too would have been extremely anxious."