'Maharaj' director recalls self-censoring film due to controversy before release

Siddharth P Malhotra, the director of Maharaj, has opened up about the film's tumultuous journey on its first anniversary. The movie, which marked Aamir Khan 's son Junaid Khan 's debut and also featured Sharvari and Shalini Pandey, was initially scheduled for a Netflix release on June 14. However, it was delayed due to a court case in the Gujarat High Court. Finally, it premiered on June 21.

Director's perspective 'The trauma was so huge...' Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Malhotra reflected on the film's challenging journey. He said, "Even now, I feel shocked that it has already been released! The trauma was so huge." "A year later, I just feel gratitude over the fact that people loved it despite what it could have been. I am grateful it did the kind of numbers it did for Netflix."

Censorship details We panicked and started self-censoring every word, said Malhotra Malhotra also revealed that they had to censor 15-20 minutes from the film. "The original version would have been a powerful film, and yet, wouldn't have hurt anybody's sentiments. But because of the tension created before release, we panicked and started self-censoring every word." He added that this was done out of fear of public backlash.

Actor's understanding Grateful to Jaideep Ahlawat for understanding self-censorship, says Malhotra Despite the challenges, Malhotra expressed gratitude to actor Jaideep Ahlawat for understanding the reasons behind their self-censorship. He said, "It was also magnanimous of Jaideep who saw the self-censored version and understood the reason behind it. He never told me once, 'Why did you do it?'" The film went on to become one of last year's most-watched OTT releases despite its troubled release.