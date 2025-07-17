Italian YouTuber faces legal trouble over retro game console reviews

Popular retro gaming YouTuber, Once Were Nerd, has been raided by the Italian government . The action was taken after the content creator allegedly promoted piracy of copyrighted material in his videos. A number of gaming consoles were seized during the raid, and there are fears that his channel could be shut down permanently. He also faces potential legal consequences—including hefty fines and even jail time.

Case details Allegations of promoting pirated content Once Were Nerd has been accused of promoting pirated content through his reviews of ANBERNIC devices. ANBERNIC is a Chinese handheld gaming console company known for producing devices that emulate video game systems from Sega Genesis, Game Boy, PlayStation, and Nintendo 64. On April 15, customs enforcement officers raided his home and office with a search warrant to investigate these allegations. They seized over 30 ANBERNIC, Powkiddy, and TrimUI gaming handhelds from his collection during this raid.

Compliance YouTuber has cooperated with the investigation Despite the serious allegations, Once Were Nerd has cooperated with the investigation. He provided full transcripts of his conversations and chats with gaming handheld manufacturers to the officers. His phone was also confiscated during the raid but was returned two months later on June 15. Under Italian law, officials are not required to disclose what exactly the charges are or who has brought them until after their initial investigation is complete.

Legal implications Complaint mentions copyrighted material from Nintendo and Sony The complaint against Once Were Nerd specifically mentions reproduction of copyrighted material from Nintendo and Sony. The case could be brought by the agency itself, but in the meantime, officials have the option to shut down his channel without proving any wrongdoing. This is a major concern for creators who have spent years building their channels. Once Were Nerd has over 49,000 subscribers on YouTube. Officials argue that his reviews of ANBERNIC devices are punishable under the Italian Copyright Law.