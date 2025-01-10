What's the story

In a surprising move, Antonio Torchia, mayor of Belcastro, a small town in Italy's Calabria region, issued a directive asking residents to avoid falling ill or requiring emergency medical care.

The unusual order, which stirred public curiosity, was later explained as a tongue-in-cheek effort to draw attention to Belcastro's severe healthcare challenges.

The statement highlights the growing issue of inadequate medical access in rural parts of Italy, where residents face significant hurdles in receiving timely care.